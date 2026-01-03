Entertainment
Dove Cameron and Damiano David Confirm Engagement After Two Years of Dating
LOS ANGELES, CA — Dove Cameron and Damiano David are officially engaged, the couple announced on January 3. Cameron, 29, shared the news through her Instagram, posting photos of herself and the Måneskin frontman, 26, with the caption, “My favourite part of being alive 💍 happy new year.”
The engagement comes after the couple sparked speculation in October when they were spotted in Sydney, Australia, with Cameron wearing a stunning diamond ring. At that time, the couple also celebrated their two-year anniversary, with Cameron expressing her love for David on social media.
“The best two years of my life,” she wrote on October 9 alongside affectionate pictures of the two. “I am brought to tears at least once a week because life has become so beautiful with you in it. I love you in a way no words could ever express, but I will never stop trying. Buon anniversario amore mio.” David echoed her sentiments, calling their relationship the “best part of being alive.”
The pair first met during the 2022 MTV VMAs, where both Cameron and Måneskin were nominated for Best New Artist. Cameron noted in a 2024 interview that their first encounter was brief: “I don’t think I even spoke to Damiano.” They later reconnected at the 2023 VMAs, which rekindled their romance.
Dove and Damiano are known for their low-key lifestyle, preferring to enjoy quiet nights together. “We’re really just enjoying being a normal couple,” Cameron told E! News. “We like to stay home more than anything else.” In addition to their personal connection, the couple shares a passion for music, with both expressing support for each other’s careers.
Cameron has previously opened up about the difficulties of public relationships, but she now embraces their love story on social media, stating, “If someone in high school, or who’s a lawyer, nurse, or working at a coffee shop can post a picture of their partner, why should it be different for us?” David described their bond as the healthiest he’s ever had, emphasizing the importance of balancing work and personal life.
As they step into this new chapter, fans eagerly anticipate what the future holds for the engaged couple.
