Downton Abbey Fans Celebrate as Finale Approaches Theatrical Release

LOS ANGELES, CA — As the popular series Downton Abbey nears its conclusion, fans are gathering to revisit the franchise ahead of the highly anticipated theatrical release on September 12.

Recent data from NBCUniversal shows that viewership for all six seasons of Downton Abbey, along with the two previous films, has more than doubled in July and August compared to earlier this spring. This surge reflects a strong desire among audiences for the final chapter of the beloved series.

Fans can enjoy new Downton Abbey content even before the film hits theaters. NBC will air a special celebrating the franchise’s end on September 10 at 9 p.m., which will be available for streaming on Peacock the following day.

The upcoming film, titled Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, marks the third installment in the movie series stemming from the PBS period drama created by Julian Fellowes. The film continues the story of the Crawley family and their household as they navigate challenges in the 1930s.

In the plot, Mary Crawley must deal with a public scandal while the family faces financial difficulties, forcing them to confront potential social disgrace. As the household prepares for a new era, the Crawleys and their staff must adapt to changing times.

Simon Curtis, who directed the previous film, A New Era, returns for this final installment. Fellowes wrote all three films. The film series has gathered over $287 million globally from the first two movies, showcasing the franchise’s significant audience appeal.

The familiar cast returns for The Grand Finale, featuring Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, and others. New cast members include Joely Richardson and Alessandro Nivola, expanding the ensemble for this exciting conclusion.