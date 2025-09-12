Downtown Chicago Braces for Traffic Restrictions Ahead of Independence Day Celebrations

DOWNTOWN, Chicago — Starting Friday, non-residents and non-workers may face restricted access to Downtown Chicago as the city prepares for Mexican Independence Day celebrations. This decision comes as a response to heavy traffic and street congestion that has historically flooded the area during the holiday weekend.

The city’s emergency management department announced on Thursday that it is ready to implement street closures and diversions to manage traffic flow. Mexican Independence Day is celebrated on September 16, but festivities will begin this weekend.

“In extreme circumstances, street closures limiting transit in the Central Business District may be necessary,” the Office of Emergency Management and Communications stated. If restrictions are enforced, individuals will need to show identification, such as a driver’s license or employee ID, at designated access points. However, pedestrian access will remain unaffected.

The announcement follows the postponement of this weekend’s El Grito Fest, an annual festival in Grant Park that usually accompanies the celebrations. Organizers expressed concerns over public safety, especially after Alderman Brian Hopkins noted that the cancellation could inadvertently lead to more illegal car caravans in Downtown.

“The cancellation of the sanctioned El Grito event may result in increased caravan activity,” Hopkins said, highlighting the proactive stance of the Chicago Police Department to prevent traffic issues. He, along with Alderman Brendan Reilly, is distributing access passes to residents who may be affected by the measures.

Planning for the festivities occurs alongside heightened federal immigration enforcement actions under Operation Midway Blitz, as reported by community organizers. The Mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, urged residents to celebrate safely and responsibly, while ensuring that illegal gatherings are addressed.

“We don’t support mayhem in our beloved city. The vast majority celebrate responsibly,” Johnson said, urging pride in the community’s heritage.

Events will continue with a Mexican Independence Day parade scheduled for noon on Sunday along 26th Street in Little Village, showcasing the vibrant culture of Chicago’s Mexican American community.

As the city gears up to celebrate, many residents remain hopeful for a successful and joyous occasion, while also being aware of the ongoing federal enforcement initiatives that may cast a shadow over the celebrations.