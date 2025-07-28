News
Dozen Injured in Early Morning Greyhound Bus Crash in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greyhound bus collided with a dump truck early Friday morning, injuring a dozen people. The crash occurred on Interstate 85 just before 1 a.m., prompting emergency responders to rush to the scene.
According to the Greenville Police Department, the bus driver sustained serious injuries. Eleven passengers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries. A total of 34 people were on board at the time of the accident, and the remaining 22 passengers were unharmed.
The bus was traveling from Charlotte, N.C., to Atlanta, Georgia. After the crash, the uninjured passengers were picked up by Greenlink, Greenville’s public transit system.
A spokesperson for Greyhound confirmed the incident and stated, “We can confirm that one of our buses traveling from Charlotte, NC to Atlanta was involved in an accident near Greenville, SC. Our team is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and providing support to our passengers and the driver.”
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by local police. No further information is available at this time as officials continue to look into what led to the collision.
