Dozens Arrested for Trespassing at Kentucky Speedway by Influencers

SPARTA, Ky. — More than 30 people have been arrested for allegedly trespassing at the Kentucky Speedway, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. The incidents began in June when social media influencers posted videos claiming the speedway was abandoned.

Gallatin County Sheriff Bud Webster stated, “It’s been quite the ordeal since then.” Influencers allegedly gained access by jumping fences or cutting through the property. Webster noted there has been vandalism and damage reported to the facility.

Despite no longer hosting NASCAR or IndyCar events, the speedway is still operational, being used for smaller events and rented to companies. “The property is not abandoned and is still maintained,” Webster asserted. “They still run track testing and have the Richard Petty Driving Experience.”

Videos created by influencers led to a wave of others attempting to enter the facility, often under the misconception that it was abandoned. “Those videos prompted a wave of trespassing,” Webster explained. “Kentucky Speedway is private property.”

So far, at least 35 individuals have been charged with trespassing and burglary. Many of the offenders are reported to be juveniles. “Going onto someone else’s property is illegal and will not be tolerated,” the sheriff’s office stated in a social media post.

To curb further incidents, deputies have increased patrols and surveillance on the property. “We want to discourage people from coming here,” Webster added, emphasizing the legal consequences involved.