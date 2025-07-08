Dozens Rescued as Flooding from Tropical Depression Chantal Devastates North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tropical Depression Chantal unleashed heavy rainfall on central North Carolina Sunday, leading to severe flooding, at least four deaths, and numerous water rescues.

The storm, which made landfall as a tropical storm in South Carolina, brought significant rainfall amounts ranging from 2 to 10 inches, causing rivers to reach near-record levels. By Monday afternoon, many counties were still facing the aftermath, including emergency declarations due to the extensive damage.

Authorities reported the storm’s impact in several counties, with the Haw River cresting just below 32 feet, closely approaching historical flood levels. An emergency was declared in Chatham, Alamance, Orange, and Moore counties as officials scrambled to respond to multiple emergencies.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed that Sandra Portnoy Hirschman, an 83-year-old woman from Pittsboro, died after her car was submerged in floodwaters. Meanwhile, another victim was found in Orange County after she went missing earlier on Monday. Authorities are also searching for two additional missing boaters last seen in a canoe on Jordan Lake.

Brandon Lee, a resident of Camelot Village in Chapel Hill, described the scene, stating, “I was startled by what sounded like a raging river running right through our buildings.” Rescue crews were busy, with Chapel Hill firefighters reporting over 50 rescues throughout the evening.

In Alamance County, officials reported responding to 61 calls related to water rescues. Local emergency management highlighted the devastating impact of flash flooding, likening it to a 500- to 1,000-year flood event, with Deputy Manager Jessica Roth stressing the severity of the situation.

The National Weather Service confirmed several tornado sightings as the storm moved inland, with damage reports coming from Mebane, Sanford, Chatham, and Alamance counties. Weather officials are continuing to monitor the situation as additional storms and weather threats develop.

Major highways were affected by high water, with Interstate 85/40 experiencing temporary closures. By Monday evening, authorities estimated that only a few thousand residents remained without power, and recovery efforts were ongoing.

Looking ahead, meteorologists have warned that more thunderstorms and flash flooding could occur, particularly as Chantal’s remnants moved northeast toward Virginia and Maryland.