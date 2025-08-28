DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests

Amsterdam, Netherlands — Users attempting to access certain features of DPG Media‘s website have reported being blocked by the company’s Web Application Firewall.

The firewall, designed to protect online services from cyber threats, appears to be overly sensitive, occasionally blocking legitimate requests. Users encountering the issue are being advised to contact application support for assistance.

Many users have expressed frustration over the unnecessary roadblocks while trying to access content or complete transactions on the site. Some have taken to social media to share their experiences, pointing out that the repeated error messages can hinder access to important services.

DPG Media, one of Europe’s largest media companies, has not yet issued a public statement addressing these ongoing issues. It remains unclear how long users will experience these disruptions.

“It’s really frustrating when I’m trying to read the news and I get stopped by a firewall,” said one user who preferred to remain anonymous.

As users await a resolution, tech experts recommend that DPG Media review its firewall settings to balance security with user accessibility.