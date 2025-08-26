Sports
DraftKings Analysts Reveal Top MLB Pick6 Projections for Today’s Games
Minneapolis, Minnesota – DraftKings Network analysts have shared their top MLB Pick6 plays and projections for August 24, 2025, as the baseball season enters its final stretch.
Each Sunday brings significant stakes for teams heading into the playoffs, and today’s action features 15 games. The Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers faced off at Target Field on August 17, where Twins center fielder Byron Buxton celebrated hitting a solo home run. With playoff positions hanging in the balance, teams are looking to secure their spots with every game.
The Pick6 format allows users to create lineups by selecting two or more players and predicting whether they will outperform their stats. Users engage in contests based on these player choices. Sean Barnard, a DraftKings analyst, highlighted several key players for today’s slate.
Starting on the mound is Bryce Elder for the Atlanta Braves, who faces off against the New York Mets. Elder’s struggles this season include a 5-9 record and a 6.29 ERA. Francisco Lindor of the Mets has historically excelled against Elder, boasting a .600 batting average against him. Lindor is currently on an 11-game hitting streak, making him a candidate for today’s Pick6 selections.
Meanwhile, Jo Adell of the Los Angeles Angels is having a breakout year, hitting .236/.299/.486, with 29 home runs and 79 RBIs. He faces Jameson Taillon, who has struggled against right-handed hitters this season, allowing 12 home runs and 48 earned runs overall. With favorable conditions, Adell might add to his impressive performance today.
Logan Gilbert of the Seattle Mariners, known for his strong performances in past seasons, faces a tough matchup against the Oakland Athletics. Despite Gilbert’s potential, he may struggle today given his recent form, which includes a rough outing in his last start.
Over in Arizona, the Cincinnati Reds will take on Zac Gallen, whose ERA has seen an uptick this season. Noelvi Marte is enjoying a strong campaign for the Reds, with all ten of his home runs being against right-handed pitching, making him another solid Pick6 candidate.
Later in the evening, the Boston Red Sox will battle the New York Yankees in the featured Sunday Night Baseball matchup. Dustin May, traded to the Red Sox this season, faces off against Carlos Rodón of the Yankees. Rodón has been dominant this season, and with the Red Sox struggling to avoid strikeouts, he might exceed 6.5 strikeouts in tonight’s game.
Fans and players alike can build their lineups and track performance in real time using the DraftKings Pick6 platform. Users are reminded to gamble responsibly and ensure they meet eligibility requirements before participating.
