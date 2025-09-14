DraftKings Offers $200 Bonus for College Football Bets This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Week 3 of the college football season has arrived, and DraftKings is rolling out a new promotion for sports bettors. Starting today, simply place a $5 wager on any game to receive a total of $200 in bonus bets, plus an additional $200 off your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.

The bonus offers are designed to attract new users to the platform. Once your first bet is placed, the $200 incentive will appear in your account as eight separate $25 bets. This promotion does not require any special code; it activates with the initial payment.

Highlighted matchups this Saturday include Texas A&M facing Notre Dame and Georgia battling Tennessee, both critical games for top-20 teams. “It’s an exciting time for college football fans and bettors alike,” said DraftKings spokesperson.

After signing up, new users must provide personal details such as their full name, age, and address. They should also enable location services on their devices. When they deposit a minimum of $5 and place their first bet, the bonus bets become available immediately.

The bonuses can be used across various betting options, including different games or sports, and each must be wagered within seven days of activation. Bet any amount, and even if the bet results in a loss, you still qualify for the bonus offers.

Bob Wankel, VP of sports betting content at SportRadar, mentioned, “This promotional strategy is particularly appealing during such a crucial part of the season.” With college football in full swing and the NFL season upon us, users have a wide array of betting options.

For those with gambling concerns, help is always available. Contact the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 for support.