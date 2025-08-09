DraftKings Offers Major Savings on NFL Sunday Ticket for 2025 Season

Las Vegas, NV – As the NFL prepares for its 2025 season, DraftKings is rolling out an enticing promotion for new customers amid a thrilling Week 1 lineup. Starting today, users can save over $200 on NFL Sunday Ticket and secure $200 in bonus bets by placing a first wager of $5 or more.

The season kickoff begins with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, September 4, and concludes with the Chicago Bears hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Other exciting matchups include the Chargers vs. Chiefs and Packers vs. Lions, making this an ideal time for fans to take advantage of the DraftKings promo code.

To unlock the offer, new users must register at DraftKings Sportsbook without a promo code requirement. Customers need to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates and must have never created an account before. The process involves creating an account, making an initial deposit of at least $5, and placing a qualifying bet with odds of -500 or shorter.

Once the initial bet settles as a win, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets, valid for seven days, providing fans ample opportunities to explore various betting markets. These bonus bets do not include the stake and can be used across all sports. In addition, users will receive a promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.

Currently, the retail price for NFL Sunday Ticket is $480 for users without YouTube TV or $378 for subscribers. Thanks to the current promotion, the price drops to just $176. For fans eager to catch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon NFL game, the NFL Sunday Ticket grants access to all essential matchups.

The service also offers unique features like multiview and Fantasy tracking, enhancing the viewing experience for both casual fans and avid sports bettors. DraftKings emphasizes responsible gaming, providing users with tools for managing their betting habits.

In a competitive betting landscape, DraftKings stands out as one of the largest sportsbooks in the nation, catering to both traditional sports and niche markets. With this limited-time offer extending through September 29, 2025, NFL fans have the perfect opportunity to kickstart the season while enjoying substantial savings.

The countdown to kickoff continues with exciting games ahead and the opportunity to maximize viewing options through NFL Sunday Ticket. Don’t miss out on this chance to enhance your NFL experience while benefiting from generous promotional offers.