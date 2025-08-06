DraftKings Offers Major Discounts on NFL Sunday Ticket for New Users

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — DraftKings has announced a new promotion for NFL fans that offers over $200 off the NFL Sunday Ticket for the 2025 season. Starting August 4, new users can benefit from this deal by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook.

The NFL Sunday Ticket, available through YouTube and YouTube TV, is the exclusive way to watch all Sunday afternoon regular-season NFL games outside of your local broadcast. This deal is an attractive option for fans eager to follow their favorite teams and players across the country.

New customers only need to place a $5 bet to unlock $200 in bonus bets and a promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. The promotional offer doesn’t require a special code, but users must be of legal age and reside in a state where DraftKings operates.

To activate the promotion, users create an account, provide personal information, make a minimum deposit, and place a qualifying bet. DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets, available for use within seven days after they are credited.

The regular price of NFL Sunday Ticket can be up to $480 for returning users, but new subscribers using the DraftKings promo code can watch the entire season for just $176. This significant discount is drawing interest among NFL enthusiasts as the new season approaches.

In addition to single-game viewing, the NFL Sunday Ticket offers multiview capabilities, allowing viewers to watch multiple games simultaneously. This feature is beneficial for sports bettors keeping track of various teams on their fantasy rosters.

The promotion is time-sensitive and runs until September 29, 2025. Fans must take action soon to maximize the offer, especially with the NFL regular season starting shortly.

“This year, football fans can enhance their viewing experience while also taking advantage of essential betting opportunities,” DraftKings stated in a press release. “Our goal is to give users the most value as they prepare for the upcoming season.”

For those looking to engage in both betting and viewing, the DraftKings promo code presents an ideal opportunity for NFL followers. Fans interested in betting on their favorite teams are encouraged to sign up and seize this limited-time offer before the season kicks off.