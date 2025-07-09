Entertainment
Dragon Age: The Veilguard Earns Game of the Year at Gayming Awards 2025
West Hollywood, California – The Gayming Awards 2025 took place yesterday, announcing Dragon Age: The Veilguard as the Game of the Year. The event celebrated LGBTQ+ representation in gaming and was hosted at The Abbey.
In addition to Game of the Year, Dragon Age: The Veilguard earned accolades for Best LGBTQ+ Character for its lead character, Rook. Voice actor Erika Ishii also received the award for Best LGBTQ+ Voice Actor for her portrayal of Rook.
This year’s Gayming Awards raised funds for the Gayming Foundation, a newly established charity aimed at empowering LGBTQ+ game developers and fans. Robin Gray, founder of Gayming Magazine and the Gayming Awards, expressed pride in this year’s winners. “Every year I’m honored to uplift and celebrate creators, game makers, and industry workers through our awards,” Gray said.
Gray emphasized the importance of support within the gaming community, stating, “Our partnership with World of Wonder this year has helped us do this in a bigger and better way, and I couldn’t be more grateful and proud.”
Other notable winners included Code Coven, which received the Industry Diversity Award, and Stream for a Cause, awarded the Community Impact Award. The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered won the Gayming Magazine Readers’ Award.
The full list of winners tunes into a diverse representation of the gaming industry and shines a spotlight on those driving positive change. This year’s awards reflected a commitment to inclusivity and representation in gaming, emphasizing the growing acknowledgment of LGBTQ+ narratives in video games.
