Dragon Bravo Fire Doubles in Size, Becomes Megafire at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — A wildfire known as the Dragon Bravo Fire has transformed into a megafire, significantly increasing in size over just a few days. As of Friday morning, the blaze has burned nearly 112,000 acres and is only 8% contained, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

The fire ignited on July 4 due to a lightning strike and was initially managed as a controlled burn. However, it rapidly grew out of control around a week later, fueled by extreme heat and gusty winds. On Sunday, the fire measured about 50,000 acres but has since doubled in size, prompting fire crews to reassess their containment efforts.

“These fire fuels are bone-dry, allowing flames to spread quickly,” said Section Chief Craig Daugherty from the Southwest Area Incident Management Team. Currently, the fire covers an area roughly three times the size of Washington, D.C.

The Dragon Bravo Fire has also caused the destruction of at least 70 structures, including cabins and a visitor’s center along the North Rim. This fire is now the largest active wildfire in the continental U.S. and ranks among the top 10 largest wildfires in Arizona’s history.

Conditions have been particularly challenging this week, as the heat and dryness have intensified fire behavior. High winds, reaching up to 30 mph, have driven the flames and complicated firefighting efforts. Additionally, the fire’s intensity has led to the formation of pyrocumulus clouds, essentially “fire clouds,” which can create their own weather systems.

Fire information officer Lisa Jennings explained, “These clouds form when very hot air rises rapidly, cooling and condensing moisture. It can lead to extreme weather, including wind gusts that are dangerous for firefighting efforts.”

The Bureau of Land Management has issued emergency closure orders for surrounding areas, including sections of U.S. Highway 89A near the Kaibab National Forest. Firefighters continue to focus efforts on the northern edge of the blaze, where it remains most active.

“We’re in the heart of summer, which means we’re also in the thick of the fire season,” the National Interagency Fire Center warned. With ongoing dry conditions, the potential for new wildfires remains high across the western United States.

firefighters are adapting their strategies as they work to contain the Dragon Bravo Fire, but the situation continues to evolve rapidly, leaving communities on alert.