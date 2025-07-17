Drake Covers LeBron Tattoo with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jersey

London, England — At the ongoing Twenty Years of Wireless festival, Canadian rapper Drake made headlines by swapping out his tattoo of NBA star LeBron James for one of fellow Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This change comes amid rising tensions between Drake and James, sparked by a recent diss track released by the rapper.

During his performance, Drake unveiled the new tattoo featuring Gilgeous-Alexander’s No. 2 jersey and the word ‘Thunder’ arched above. The rapper had previously displayed a tattoo of James’ St. Vincent/St. Mary’s jersey with the No. 23 on his left arm.

Drake’s shift in allegiance appears to stem from a feud that escalated after the release of his single “Fighting Irish Freestyle,” which many fans interpreted as a jab at James. Lines from the track referenced a night James spent at Kendrick Lamar’s concert, adding fuel to the fire of their animosity.

The rapper also addressed his feelings towards James in another song, remarking on his tattoo changes in a way that seems poignant, given the fallout between the two. This latest development has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with fans weighing in on the tattoo cover-up.

Comments flooded in, with one fan questioning, “What happens if Drake beefs with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? He’ll cover that up too?” Others pointed out the significance of both player and rapper being Canadian, while some lamented the loss of what they called a legendary tattoo.

Gilgeous-Alexander recently led the Oklahoma City Thunder to their first NBA championship, averaging 32.7 points per game in the process. Meanwhile, James closed out his season with the Los Angeles Lakers averaging 24.4 points per game.

As the drama unfolds, fans continue to speculate on how James will respond to Drake’s latest move. The ongoing feud has left many eager for the next chapter.