Drake Juggles New Album Amid Party Noise Outside Recording Studio

Toronto, Canada — Rapper Drake is dedicated to finishing his ninth solo album, Iceman, despite the distractions of a party happening just outside his recording session. During a live stream with streamer Adin Ross, Drake shared his commitment to work late into the night while a vibrant street festival continued outside.

“I’ll stay up all night f—ing recording for Iceman,” Drake said, noting the energetic atmosphere nearby. “They’re having a full-blown party outside. I can hear a thousand people… I’ll f—ing run out there. I’ll turn up with them, do shots, come back — like, I just want a little, you know, I wanna feel it.”

Meanwhile, Adin Ross proudly revealed he had received an early listen to the yet-to-be-released album. However, Drake humorously cautioned him about how he shared the news. “Now people are gonna say that you’re underwhelmed by it when you f—ing talk about it like that,” he remarked. Adin quickly assured him, “It was f—ing amazing.”

This isn’t the first time Drake has been known to work while festivities take place nearby. Earlier this year, fellow OVO artist Smiley noted that he saw Drake writing music during another party, highlighting the rapper’s focused work ethic. “He’s on a different mode right now, even at the ‘Nokia’ video shoot,” Smiley tweeted. “In the breaks, he had a bunch of producers and was just recording.”

As anticipation builds for Iceman, there is still no official release date. Fans await to see how Drake’s late-night efforts will translate into new music.