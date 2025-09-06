Drake Maye Faces Crucial Second NFL Season with New England Patriots

Foxborough, Massachusetts — Drake Maye is gearing up for his second season in the NFL, and expectations are high as the New England Patriots prepare to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 10, 2025. Maye, drafted third overall in 2024, has shown potential but faced challenges last season, finishing with 10 interceptions and nine fumbles.

This August, during a joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings, Maye encountered significant pressure from the defense. Coach Mike Vrabel observed that despite these challenges, Maye remained composed. “I didn’t see him panic,” Vrabel stated. “He handled it well and kept his poise.”

New offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels praised Maye’s leadership skills and his ability to learn a complex playbook. He became a team captain early in training camp, demonstrating his growth on and off the field. “It’s about command in the meetings and connecting with the players,” Vrabel said, noting Maye’s engagement in locker room discussions.

Following a turbulent offseason that included a coaching change and roster overhaul, Maye is now focused on improving his performance. The Patriots bolstered their receiving corps with additions like Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins, and drafted Kyle Williams to enhance their offense.

However, questions linger about the offensive line’s ability to protect Maye. He acknowledged the need to get the ball out quickly, especially against fast defenders like the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby. “It starts with me,” Maye said. “I need to get the ball out on time.”

As the Patriots embark on the 2025 season, Maye’s development will be critical. The coaching staff believes that with the right adjustments, he can become a key player for the team, even as the roster continues to face challenges.