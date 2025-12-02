Drake Maye Leads Early Pro Bowl Voting as NFL Stars Shine

Foxborough, MA – New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is leading the fan voting for the 2025 Pro Bowl with 31,452 votes. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba follows in second with 27,162 votes, and Green Bay Packers edge-rusher Micah Parsons rounds out the top three with 25,155 votes.

Maye, 23, has had a standout season, amassing 3,130 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. His impressive throwing accuracy stands at 71 percent, despite being sacked 37 times. In addition, he has rushed for 307 yards and two touchdowns, contributing to the Patriots’ strong 10-2 record after a challenging two years where they finished 4-13.

The dynamic partnership between Maye and new head coach Mike Vrabel, along with strategic offseason moves, has transformed the Patriots into Super Bowl contenders.

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams holds the second position in the quarterback voting. The veteran has thrown for 3,073 yards, scoring 32 touchdowns, while managing only four interceptions this season. Stafford’s completion rate is 66.3 percent, and he has endured 17 sacks. The Rams currently boast a 9-3 record and are vying for the top seed in the NFC.

Despite a tough loss against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, where he turned the ball over three times, Stafford remains a key player in the MVP conversation. Notable players among the top voters include running backs Jonathan Taylor, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Christian McCaffrey, all showing strong performances this season.

Defensive standout Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns is currently eighth in fan votes. He has claimed 19 sacks this season through just 12 games and is on track to break the single-season sack record of 22.5 held by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt.

As the fan vote continues until December 15, the final results will play a pivotal role in determining the players selected for the 2025 Pro Bowl.