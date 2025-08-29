Drake Maye’s Top Targets Revealed in Patriots Training Camp

Foxborough, Massachusetts – As the New England Patriots wrapped up their summer training camp, the performance of quarterback Drake Maye drew attention. In his second year, Maye showcased his ability to connect with key receivers, setting the stage for the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

During the 18-day training camp, Maye completed 143 passes in full-team drills. His intent was clear as he connected with 15 different players, highlighting the depth of his options. Notably, wide receivers DeMario Douglas and Stefon Diggs emerged as his primary targets, leading the team in receptions.

Douglas, a slot receiver, had an impressive showing with 25 receptions from Maye, signaling a potential career year ahead. Meanwhile, four-time Pro Bowler Diggs, despite recovering from an ACL injury, made significant contributions with 20 receptions. Together, they set the tone for the Patriots’ offensive strategy.

Out of all pass catchers, only Douglas and Diggs reached the 20-reception mark from Maye. Including backup quarterbacks Joshua Dobbs and Ben Wooldridge, Douglas finished camp with a total of 30 catches, while Diggs and TreVeyon Henderson tied for second with 22 each.

Kayshon Boutte stepped up as the No. 3 receiver, completing 13 catches in team drills, while veteran Mack Hollins added eight receptions despite missing five days of training camp.

The running backs also demonstrated their pass-catching abilities. Henderson led the running back group with 13 receptions from Maye, while Rhamondre Stevenson added 11. The team’s tight ends struggled for production, with Hunter Henry leading the group with only eight catches.

As the Patriots approach their 53-man roster deadline, players are feeling optimistic but aware that final decisions are yet to come. With a solid foundation from training camp, the Patriots are looking ahead to their season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 7.

Maye’s connections with his top targets could play a critical role in the team’s offensive performance this season. The stage is set for an exciting year ahead.