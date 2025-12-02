Sports
Drake Maye’s Wife Charms Fans in Holiday Video Amid Brady Comparisons
Boston, MA – Ann Michael Maye, wife of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, is winning hearts online as she embraces the holiday spirit. On December 1, she shared a festive TikTok video that showcased her decorated living room, sparking excitement among fans.
In the video, Maye walks through her home, featuring a Christmas tree, twinkling lights, and stockings hanging by the fireplace. The caption reads, “It’s officially the best time of the year😆🎄❤️,” while an overlay says, “When you wake up on December 1st in Christmas PJs, the house is decorated, AND it’s gameday🥰❤️.” The post has ignited chatter on social media.
Commenters were quick to compare Ann Michael’s holiday cheer to that of Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady‘s ex-wife. Many teased that Gisele never shared such personal glimpses with the fans. One comment read, “Gisele never showed us her Christmas pajamas,” while others joked about her lack of holiday spirit during the football season.
Longtime fans understand the good-natured ribbing, as Gisele was an ever-present figure during Brady’s time with the Patriots from 2000 to 2019. She frequently attended games and was a well-known supporter of the team. However, since her 2022 divorce from Brady, Gisele has taken a step back from the spotlight in New England.
In the meantime, Brady, now 48, has been busy with various business ventures and co-parenting their children with Gisele, 45, who recently released a cookbook. As for Drake Maye, he is in the midst of a promising sophomore season, leading the Patriots to a strong 10-2 start and solidifying his role as the new face of the franchise.
Recent Posts
- Damien Leone Hints Rhea Ripley May Join ‘Terrifier 4’
- Randy Moss’s 1998 Thanksgiving Game Still Resonates with NFL Fans
- Disney’s Holiday Spectacular Returns for Its 10th Anniversary This December
- Trump Selects New Fed Chair Amid Economic Uncertainty
- Drake Maye’s Wife Charms Fans in Holiday Video Amid Brady Comparisons
- Patriots Face Giants in Monday Night Showdown Despite Key Injuries
- Blues Face Ducks Without Key Players Tonight
- Kayshon Boutte Thrives as New England Patriots Receiver Amid Challenges
- Patriots Surge Under Vrabel’s Vision as Playoffs Approach
- Independent Station Upgrades Systems for Enhanced Workflow and Revenue
- NHL Showdowns: Penguins-Flyers Rivalry Resumes, Devils Host Blue Jackets
- Louisville Dominates Kentucky in Rivalry Showdown, Wins 41-0
- Culturati 50 Highlights Influential Voices from 2025
- USWNT Aims for Strong Finish Against Italy in Final Match of 2025
- Brenden Dillon Celebrates Milestone 1,000th NHL Game Tonight
- Hornets Look to End Losing Streak Against Struggling Nets Tonight
- Flyers Host Penguins in Intense Rivalry Matchup Tonight
- Foxboro Upgrades Commuter Rail Station for World Cup Arrival
- Joshua Tree Park Braces for Crowds This Thanksgiving Weekend
- Caldwell County Arts to Host Holiday Gathering for Community