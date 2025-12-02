Drake Maye’s Wife Charms Fans in Holiday Video Amid Brady Comparisons

Boston, MA – Ann Michael Maye, wife of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, is winning hearts online as she embraces the holiday spirit. On December 1, she shared a festive TikTok video that showcased her decorated living room, sparking excitement among fans.

In the video, Maye walks through her home, featuring a Christmas tree, twinkling lights, and stockings hanging by the fireplace. The caption reads, “It’s officially the best time of the year😆🎄❤️,” while an overlay says, “When you wake up on December 1st in Christmas PJs, the house is decorated, AND it’s gameday🥰❤️.” The post has ignited chatter on social media.

Commenters were quick to compare Ann Michael’s holiday cheer to that of Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady‘s ex-wife. Many teased that Gisele never shared such personal glimpses with the fans. One comment read, “Gisele never showed us her Christmas pajamas,” while others joked about her lack of holiday spirit during the football season.

Longtime fans understand the good-natured ribbing, as Gisele was an ever-present figure during Brady’s time with the Patriots from 2000 to 2019. She frequently attended games and was a well-known supporter of the team. However, since her 2022 divorce from Brady, Gisele has taken a step back from the spotlight in New England.

In the meantime, Brady, now 48, has been busy with various business ventures and co-parenting their children with Gisele, 45, who recently released a cookbook. As for Drake Maye, he is in the midst of a promising sophomore season, leading the Patriots to a strong 10-2 start and solidifying his role as the new face of the franchise.