Drake’s New Song Reflects on Feud with Kendrick Lamar

Toronto, Canada – Drake has released a new song titled “What Did I Miss?” co-produced by several artists including DJ Lewis, Elyas, and Tay Keith. The track dives deep into his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar and reflects on those who supported him during this time.

The song opens with Drake contemplating the impact of the beef. He raps, “Askin’ me, ‘How did it feel?’ Can’t say it didn’t surprise me/Last time I looked to my right, you n****s was standing beside me/How can some people I love hang around pussies who try me?” This strong lead sets the tone for the exploration of loyalty and betrayal.

In the first verse, Drake emphasizes the importance of brotherhood, stating, “It’s love for my brothers and death to a traitor, let’s go.” His lyrics reflect a mix of defiance and vulnerability as he navigates complex relationships.

Drake also makes a reference to Kendrick Lamar’s performances in Inglewood, California, noting, “I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been dick-riding gang since ‘ .” This remark highlights the rivalry and shifts in loyalties among artists in the industry.

The tension between the two artists has intensified recently, especially after Lamar made subtle jabs at Drake on Future and Metro Boomin’s latest tracks. Notably, The Weeknd’s appearance on a Future track has raised questions about where his loyalties lie, while Rick Ross released his own diss track titled “Champagne Moments.”

<p“What Did I Miss?” stands out as a solo effort from Drake, following a series of anti-Lamar tracks released in 2024. The song is available through Drake’s label, OVO Sound, and is licensed under Republic Records, part of Universal Music Group.

In a twist, Drake has also filed a defamation lawsuit against UMG, accusing the corporation of promoting false narratives in Kendrick Lamar’s songs. This feud continues to evolve, capturing the attention of fans and industry insiders alike.