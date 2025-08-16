Drakkar Klose Aims for Comeback Ahead of UFC 319 Fight

CHICAGO, Illinois — At 37 years old, UFC fighter Drakkar Klose is preparing for his upcoming bout against Edson Barboza at UFC 319 this Saturday. Klose, who made his UFC debut in January 2017, boasts a professional MMA record of 9 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw.

Despite facing challenges in his career, including a knockout loss last December following the tragic murder of his brother, Klose remains optimistic. “Yeah, I’m not on empty,” he said. “I probably got a half a tank left,” referring to his energy and drive in a highly competitive lightweight division.

Klose’s previous fight ended in disappointment and taught him a lesson about mental preparation. “I trained hard, but I wasn’t mentally prepared,” he reflected. “It’s been a year now, and I’m just trying to learn to live with it.” The support from his teammates and UFC alumni, such as Mark Kerr, has helped Klose find peace amid his personal struggles.

Turning his focus to Barboza, Klose acknowledges the Brazilian veteran’s experience and skills. “He’s definitely a dangerous opponent,” Klose said, noting Barboza’s tenure facing elite fighters in the sport. However, Klose believes Barboza has weaknesses, particularly in wrestling, which he hopes to exploit during their fight.

The bout on August 16 will mark a significant opportunity for Klose to re-establish himself within the division and improve his ranking. A victory could further his ambition of securing financial stability for his family as he nears the end of his fighting career. “I want to go out, try to make as much money as I can for my family,” he said.

As he prepares for this pivotal match, Klose is eager to prove that age and past setbacks won’t define his future performance. “I still have plenty to give to my fans and the sport,” he added, showing determination to get back in the Octagon and showcase his skills once again.