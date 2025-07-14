K-Drama Actor Kang Seo-ha Passes Away at Age 31 After Cancer Battle

SEOUL, South Korea — Actor Kang Seo-ha, whose real name was Kang Ye-won, passed away on the morning of October 14 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 31 years old.

The news of Kang’s death was confirmed by sources in the entertainment industry. A memorial post appeared on his social media shortly after, expressing deep sorrow over his passing. The post included a heartfelt message reflecting on Kang’s struggles, noting his selfless nature even while enduring pain. “My angel who left so fast,” the message read, “telling me to pay with his credit card even though he hadn’t eaten for months.”

Fans and acquaintances flooded social media with condolences. One user remembered him as “a nice, pretty, and soft brother,” while another, who took acting classes from him, expressed regret for not staying in touch, promising to remember him. Many shared sentiments of wishing he could rest peacefully, and a particularly touching moment was when the mourning post was accompanied by “The End of the Day,” sung by the late Jonghyun of SHINee.

Kang Seo-ha’s wake is being held in Room 8 of the funeral hall at Catholic University of Korea’s Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital. His funeral service is scheduled for 7:40 a.m. on October 16, with burial taking place in Haman, South Gyeongsang Province.

Born in 1994, Kang graduated from the Korea National University of Arts and began his career in 2012 with the Brave Girls‘ music video “Getting Away.” He gained recognition through various television roles, including the JTBC drama “Sunam Girls’ High School Detective Team,” and later appeared in KBS‘s “Assembly,” “Again, First Love,” and MBC‘s “Okjunghwa,” among others.

Despite his passing, his legacy will continue with the posthumous release of the film “The Innocents,” which recently wrapped filming and is highly anticipated by fans.