Drama Unfolds as Belly Heads to Paris After Wedding Cancellation

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Fans of the hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty are reeling after the shocking events of last week’s episode, titled “Last Kiss.” Belly, played by Lola Tung, has officially called off her wedding to Jeremiah, portrayed by Gavin Casalegno, and is set to fly to Paris.

The moment played out in a dramatic fashion that left viewers in suspense. In the days leading up to the wedding, Belly discovered that Conrad (Christopher Briney) still had feelings for her, which led to a confrontation between the brothers, Jeremiah and Conrad, on the morning of the wedding.

During the rehearsal dinner, Belly confided in Jeremiah, sharing her complicated feelings about Conrad. However, when faced with the question of whom she truly loved, Belly’s admission prompted Jeremiah to call off the wedding just moments before they were to say “I do.” After a heartfelt goodbye, Belly packed her bags and headed to the airport, where she coincidentally ran into Conrad.

Fans had speculated about Belly’s trip to Paris since the premiere of Season 3, where an Easter egg hints at her departure. The song “Open Arms” by SZA featuring Travis Scott contains the lyric, “C’est la vie, go to Paris,” enlightening those who pay attention to the show’s details.

Before the episode aired, the show’s creators posted on social media urging fans to engage positively and avoid bullying. They emphasized that while the show is fictional, the cast members deserve respect and kindness.

The episode’s tension reached its peak with the emotional letter written by Belly’s mother, Susannah, prior to her passing. Though viewers did not hear the full contents of Belly’s letter, the drama surrounding Susannah’s words has become a focal point of discussion among fans.

As the show continues with its remaining episodes, fans are left wondering who Belly will ultimately choose between Conrad and Jeremiah. With multiple plot twists and hints still to explore, the series offers ample drama leading up to its finale on September 17.