Drama Unfolds on Big Brother as Veto Competition Announced

LOS ANGELES, CA — Tensions erupted in the latest episode of “Big Brother” as Mickey Lee stole the crown from Rylie Jeffries, leading to chaos in the house. Airing on August 6, 2025, the show featured the reveal of nominees for eviction and the highly anticipated Power of Veto competition.

After a week filled with emotional turmoil, Rylie, having been dethroned from her Head of Household position, confronted Mickey about his motivations. Mickey attempted to smooth things over, claiming it was merely a game and Rylie had misinterpreted his actions. Their exchange highlighted the intense stakes this season, themed “Summer of Mystery,” with secrets lurking at every turn.

Rylie was visibly distressed after losing her power, while houseguests Rachel and Ashley contended with their own tensions after a confrontation with Katherine. Mickey, aiming to solidify his control, chose Rylie, Kelley, and Keanu as nominees for eviction, with Keanu being his primary target.

Kelley, celebrating her birthday week, pleaded to avoid nomination. Despite her candid approach, Mickey placed her on the block along with Rylie and Keanu. This was Kelley’s fourth consecutive nomination, leaving her in tears and prompting houseguests to comfort her.

The Veto competition, named “Flee the Scene,” challenged participants through a series of strategic tile placements. In an intense final round, Keanu earned victory, securing his third consecutive Power of Veto win. His triumphs, however, also stirred underlying tensions among contestants.

After the competition, Mickey faced a difficult decision, forced to name a fourth nominee due to Keanu’s win. Suggestions floated around the house, with Rachel advising Mickey to consider Vince, who was perceived as a swing vote. Mickey deliberated between alliances but eventually chose Jimmy as the replacement nominee.

In a dramatic Veto meeting, Mickey explained her reasoning for nominating Jimmy, stating she felt compelled to teach him a lesson about loyalty. The episode ended with uncertainty in the air, as house dynamics began to shift yet again.