Drama Unfolds in The Bold and the Beautiful Next Week

LOS ANGELES, CA — The latest spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful reveal a week of unexpected twists and conflicts from Monday, August 4, through Friday, August 8. Key characters, including Ridge, Brooke, and Grace, find themselves in precarious situations that could change their futures.

On Monday, Ridge makes a daring move to win back Brooke from Nick before it’s too late. Meanwhile, Finn confronts Grace with new evidence concerning Liam‘s situation. ‘It’s time for her to tell the truth,’ Finn says, putting pressure on Grace. As the drama unfolds, Eric warns Ridge to act quickly.

The suspense escalates on Tuesday, August 5, when Brooke and Nick encounter danger during a boating accident, while the tension between Finn and Grace continues to mount. Unbeknownst to them, Ridge is racing through Naples to stop Nick’s proposal to Brooke.

On Wednesday, August 6, Ridge dives in to save the day in the Mediterranean, leaving Finn stunned by Grace’s shocking confession. Viewers are left wondering just how deep the deceit runs.

Thursday, August 7, explores unexpected alliances as Li and Sheila share a moment that might change their rivalry. As Grace faces reality, her world begins to unravel metaphorically.

Finally, on Friday, August 8, the week culminates in a confrontation as Grace begins to reveal the truth about Liam’s cancer to him and Hope. This pivotal moment is set to bring long-hidden secrets to light.