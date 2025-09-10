Dramatic Showdown and Dark Desires in New Korean Series and Film

SEOUL, South Korea — KBS2’s upcoming weekend drama “Walking on Thin Ice” reveals a fierce clash between the Gwangnam narcotics unit and the shadowy drug syndicate known as “Phantom.” The series follows Kang Eun Soo, a mother who will do anything to protect her family, and Lee Kyung, a teacher living a double life.

Recent stills from the show highlight the tense interactions between the narcotics detectives and Phantom’s members. The story centers on a relentless game of cat and mouse over a missing bag, setting the stage for a potentially explosive showdown.

Jang Tae Gu, played by an unnamed actor, leads the narcotics unit. He uses his sharp instincts and investigative skills to track down the syndicate. His team includes Park Bo Hee, an easygoing yet reliable figure in the office, who supports Tae Gu, and Choi Kyung Do, a timid former medical student who looks up to Tae Gu. Rookie detective Lee Eun Young, portrayed by another unnamed actor, adds fresh energy to the team with her boldness.

On the opposing side, Won Hyun Joon plays Do Gyu Man, a powerful boss of the Phantom syndicate with a background as a former gangster. Brothers Hwang Dong Hyun and Hwang Joon Hyun, played by Son Bo Seung, struggle with poverty and failed job prospects, pushing them into the criminal underworld.

“Walking on Thin Ice” is set to premiere on September 20 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In related news, another upcoming film titled “The Cursed” has unveiled character posters that capture the chilling obsessions of its characters. The film depicts individuals seeking fulfillment through a ghost-trading market that opens when a mystical window is unlocked.

Mi Yeon, portrayed by an unnamed actress, is driven by her dreams to become a famous writer. Chae Won poses with a reflection that hints at her obsession with appearance, while Eun Seo questions the cost of beauty. The mother-daughter dynamic between Hee Jin and Soo Yeon shows the dangers of parental ambition and student anxiety.

The film follows two police officers, Dong Sik and Yoon Gun, who are determined to uncover the truth behind the hauntings. Their contrasting personalities highlight the determination and recklessness involved in their pursuit.

“The Cursed” will hit theaters on September 17, offering another glimpse into the dark desires that consume its characters.