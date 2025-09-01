Dramatic Twists in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ as Finale Approaches

LOS ANGELES, CA — The excitement builds as ABC‘s reality dating show “Bachelor in Paradise” gears up for its season finale on Tuesday, Sept. 2. Last night’s episode showcased intense relationship challenges, leading to one couple’s departure from the beach.

This week marked a turning point as couples faced various tests of compatibility, with a significant relationship challenge called “glamping”. Each couple set up tents under the watchful eye of a relationship expert, who ultimately deemed Dale and Florida’s own Kat Izzo as the most compatible couple.

Following the challenge, the traditional rose ceremony took place, during which contestants voted for one man to go home. A tie emerged between Jonathon and Keith, but Dale’s tie-breaking vote sent Jonathon and his partner Lea packing.

With only one Floridian remaining, Kat Izzo from Tampa, several other contestants have already left the show. The stakes are high as next week’s finale promises that two couples will exit and the coveted $500,000 cash prize will be awarded.

This season has already seen 26 contestants eliminated, making the competition fierce. Host Jesse Palmer increased the tension by revealing the upcoming chance for couples to choose between love and money during the final test.

Additionally, next week’s episode will bring back past contestants, making the finale one of the most anticipated events of the season. With the emotional stakes rising, viewers can expect an explosive culmination to this season’s journey of love.

New episodes of “Bachelor in Paradise” air on ABC every Monday at 8 p.m. ET, with the finale scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 2, to avoid Labor Day.

As the final rose ceremony nears, it’s uncertain who will walk away with both love and cash. Fans will eagerly await the outcome.