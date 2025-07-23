Draya Michele Invests in Wellness Tech for Healthier Generations

Santa Monica, California—Draya Michele, a well-known designer and entrepreneur, is making waves in the wellness industry with a new investment in health technology aimed at improving air quality for children. On July 21, 2025, during a wellness session that included an NAD infusion and Normatec therapy, Michele shared her exciting plans to support healthier living for the next generation.

Michele is partnering with Sereniby, a wellness tech company that focuses on air purification for babies and young children. The company’s flagship product is a smart, medical-grade air purifier designed to ensure cleaner air for modern families. ‘This isn’t just another brand collab,’ Michele emphasized. ‘It’s ownership. It’s alignment. It’s me investing in something I wish I had from day one as a mom.’

Her commitment to the project is deeply personal. During her pregnancy, Michele became acutely aware of the air quality in her home and its potential dangers to her unborn child. ‘I remember thinking, ‘I can’t be breathing this in while I’m growing a baby,” she explained. This awareness led her to choose Sereniby, which stands out for its thoughtful design and functionality.

Draya Michele’s journey as a mother has been scrutinized in the past, but she is actively reshaping her narrative. ‘It’s important to me that my daughter grows up seeing her mother not just as the face of something, but as someone who has a stake in it,’ she shared. This new role in the wellness space represents a shift towards intentional representation and equity for Black women in health and wellness.

In addition to being a mother and entrepreneur, Michele is adopting a more grounded lifestyle by exploring homesteading on her property, where she has chickens, dogs, and a garden. ‘I’m learning to grow what I eat. I’m obsessed with the process,’ she said with enthusiasm. This lifestyle change reflects her desire for autonomy and a holistic approach to family and health.

Despite the challenges of public opinion and criticism, Michele is focused on her legacy and the lessons she wants to impart to her daughter. ‘I want to show my kids what it looks like to build a full, beautiful life on your own terms,’ she expressed. As she navigates motherhood, entrepreneurship, and personal growth, Draya Michele is committed to authenticity and wellness.

Through her investment in Sereniby and her evolving lifestyle, Michele aims to redefine success and demonstrate to her daughter the importance of being present. ‘This isn’t about being perfect. It’s about being present,’ she said. With each intentional choice, Michele sets an empowering example for the next generation.