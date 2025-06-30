Sports
Draymond Green Defends Jalen Green Amid Relationship Controversy
LOS ANGELES, California – Draymond Green is stepping in to defend Jalen Green and Draya Michele from public criticism regarding their relationship. During the latest episode of “The Pivot” podcast, Green drew a clear line on personal boundaries and the negativity surrounding Jalen and Draya’s romance.
The NBA forward made his stance known while discussing the scrutiny Jalen Green faced during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. “I don’t do the woman thing. I ain’t gonna talk about your lady… I draw the line there. They’re off limits,” Green stated emphatically.
Draymond expressed frustration over the commentary that has surrounded the couple since they went public with their relationship in August 2023. Especially troubling for him was the backlash during the playoffs. “Everybody talking about him and his woman. That ain’t none of y’all business. Get out that man’s business,” he said. “I’m publicly defending him like, ‘Y’all stop.’ That’s wack to me.”
Jalen Green and Draya Michele’s relationship has gained attention due to their 17-year age gap. The situation intensified when the couple announced they were expecting a child in March 2024. In response to their critics, they addressed the situation directly in June. Draya said, “I don’t know what people’s problem is. Two adults being in love, I don’t know why that would rub people the wrong way. It’s kind of weird. Love is love at the end of the day.”
