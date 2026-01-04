Draymond Green Ejected Again: His 22nd Career Ejection

SAN FRANCISCO — Draymond Green, forward for the Golden State Warriors, was ejected for the 22nd time in his NBA career during a game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. The ejection came after Green received two technical fouls for arguing with referees over a call involving Jazz player Kyle Filipowski.

With just 2:30 left in the second quarter, Green expressed his frustration to the officiating crew, claiming Filipowski should have been penalized for a three-second violation. As tensions rose, Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen scored while Green continued to voice his complaints. Shortly after, Green was penalized with a technical foul, followed by a second, resulting in his ejection.

This incident marks Green’s second ejection in just seven games. Previously, he left the bench early during a victory over the Orlando Magic on December 22 after a heated exchange with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Following the game, Kerr shared his disappointment regarding the loss and Green’s actions. “It’s tough when you lose a player like Draymond and the game itself,” he said. The Warriors’ defeat came during a challenging stretch as they faced significant injury concerns among their roster, which includes notable players like Stephen Curry.

On another front, Green is embroiled in a legal dispute. He has filed a lawsuit against his former partner, Thomas Shumaker, alleging breach of contract concerning their fitness center franchise venture. Green claims Shumaker and his company, 1620 Capitol LLC, owe him over $1 million in costs dating back to 2021. This legal action was initiated in December 2023, in Oakland County Circuit Court.

Green had initially partnered with Shumaker in 2018 to launch Blink Fitness franchises in Michigan and Illinois, but the venture deteriorated, leading to the closure of two gyms during the pandemic. In his lawsuit, Green seeks reimbursement along with a declaratory judgment that he is entitled to certain company distributions.

As the Warriors look to turn around their season, the return of Green for their next matchup against the Jazz is crucial. The game is set to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center on Saturday.