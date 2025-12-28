Draymond Green Ejected as Warriors Beat Suns 119-116

SAN FRANCISCO — Draymond Green was ejected from the Golden State Warriors‘ game against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday after receiving two technical fouls in quick succession.

The incident occurred early in the second quarter when Green shoved Suns guard Collin Gillespie during a confrontation under the basket. Referee Pat Fraher issued the first technical foul. Green continued to argue with the officials, resulting in a second technical and his ejection.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed his frustration with the officiating after the game. “I thought it was weak,” Kerr said. “He definitely deserved one, but then he was ejected for yelling something while walking to the bench.” Kerr also referenced a recent incident involving Suns player Dillon Brooks, who had not been ejected for a flagrant foul against Stephen Curry just two nights prior. “We just saw a guy on their team literally punch Steph in the stomach…no ejection for that,” Kerr said. “I totally disagreed.”

Despite Green’s absence, the Warriors rallied to secure a 119-116 victory, marking their first win after a three-game losing streak. The team was down by 10 points when Green was ejected, but strong performances from Curry, who scored 28 points, and Jimmy Butler, who added 25 points, led to the comeback.

Green’s ejection was his first this season, adding to his history of technical fouls; he entered the game with four technicals this season. Throughout his 13 years with Golden State, Green has been ejected 20 times during the regular season.

As the Warriors improve to 14-15, Kerr will likely keep a close eye on Green’s conduct moving forward, especially as the team’s focus shifts to finding consistency amid the season’s challenges.