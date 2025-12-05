Sports
Draymond Green Injured in Warriors’ Loss to 76ers
SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green suffered an injury during Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. With under five minutes left in the first half, Green landed awkwardly after a play, prompting concerns about his condition.
The Warriors quickly pulled Green from the game as he struggled to walk without a noticeable limp. He was taken to the locker room shortly before halftime. After being evaluated, the team ruled him out for the rest of the game.
In his short time on the court, Green played just nine minutes, contributing three points, three rebounds, and a blocked shot. However, he was a minus-10, highlighting a difficult game for the Warriors as they fell behind early.
The team had already faced a crowded injury report prior to the game. Key player Jimmy Butler was ruled out due to knee soreness he experienced earlier in the week, while star player Steph Curry was also missing due to a quad contusion.
Head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Curry would sit out the entire three-game road trip, emphasizing the importance of rehabilitation. With Green’s injury, the Warriors now face a potential absence of their three key players as they prepare for upcoming matchups.
Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis replaced Green in the lineup for the second half. The injury saga has left the Warriors in a challenging position as they head into future games, including a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.
Despite the setbacks, the Warriors look to maintain a competitive spirit and adapt their gameplay during this stretch without their best players.
