Entertainment
Drew Barrymore Dances on ‘Late Show’ Desk, Remembers David Letterman
New York, NY — Drew Barrymore brought her signature flair to the late-night scene during her appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on September 4, 2025. The conversation took a nostalgic turn when they discussed former host David Letterman, who has a memorable history with Barrymore.
In April 1995, at just 20 years old, Barrymore famously flashed Letterman while dancing on his desk for his birthday. During the recent episode, Colbert playfully asked Barrymore why she had never danced on his desk. “I promise you, I don’t,” Colbert said, deflecting the suggestion. “It was just a joke.”
Unfazed, Barrymore decided to take matters into her own hands. She removed her jacket to reveal a white shirt that read “We (heart) Stephen,” before crawling across the desk and dancing. “It’s different now,” Barrymore, now 50, remarked lightheartedly.
Colbert, a bit flustered yet appreciative, embraced Barrymore and said, “You’re the best.” This entertaining moment highlighted Barrymore’s playful spirit, which continues to engage audiences.
In related news, David Letterman is set to appear as a guest on the upcoming sixth season of Barrymore’s daytime talk show. This reunion is expected to bring back nostalgia for fans of the “Late Show” legacy.
Recent Posts
- Dodgers-Orioles Game Delayed Due to Weather; Rojas Speaks on Team Struggles
- Michigan Football Appeals NCAA Ruling Amid Controversy Over Evidence
- College Football Week 2 Features Key Matchups and Renewed Rivalries
- Iowa State Cyclones Surge to No. 16 in AP Top 25
- No. 15 Michigan Faces No. 18 Oklahoma in Key College Football Matchup
- Nebraska Football Welcomes Akron for Home Opener on September 6
- Alabama Crimson Tide Set to Host Louisiana-Monroe in Home Opener
- Brendan Sullivan Set for Opportunity at Tulane After Quarterback Battle
- Maduro Claims U.S. Military Buildup Aims to Overthrow Venezuelan Government
- Jett Lawrence Claims Victory as SMX Playoffs Begin at zMAX Dragway
- Memphis Tigers Prepare for Road Matchup Against Georgia State Panthers
- K-State Prepares for Showdown Against Army’s Triple Option Attack
- Ohio Declares Sept. 6, 2025, ‘Marty Brennaman Day’
- Houston and Rice Clash in Final Bayou Bucket Showdown This Weekend
- California Golden Bears Set to Face Texas Southern in Home Opener
- Hafthor Bjornsson Prepares for World Record with 8,000-Calorie Diet
- Jennifer Aniston Compares Filming to Childbirth Ahead of ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4
- North Carolina’s Tar Heels to Play Charlotte Amidst Excitement and Expectations
- Gamecocks Host South Carolina State in Home Opener
- Utah Football Wins Big Over UCLA in Season Opener