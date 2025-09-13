Entertainment
Drew Barrymore Reflects on Early Hollywood Days with Steven Douglas
NEW YORK, NY — Drew Barrymore shared a nostalgic story about her early days in Hollywood during an appearance on Wednesday. She recounted her first meeting with actor Steven Douglas at a popular New York restaurant in the early 1980s, when she was just 11 years old.
Douglas remembered the evening fondly, describing the restaurant as a ‘hot spot’ on the Upper West Side. ‘This waitress comes over to serve me, and it’s this 11-year-old young lady here,’ he said, recalling his surprise at her age. He asked her, ‘Well, is it past your bedtime?’ and was impressed by her maturity.
Barrymore confirmed the encounter, reflecting on her unconventional upbringing. ‘When I was younger, I didn’t really have family. I was out running around, waitressing and clubbing — working,’ she explained. ‘Having the best time ever, by the way. Best time. But then you get older and you think about what life you want to build.’ She emphasized how her perspective on family has evolved over the years.
The actress rose to fame after appearing in Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film ‘E.T.’ and revealed details of her challenging childhood, including her struggles with addiction. She spoke candidly about being in rehab at age 12 and her feelings of loneliness at 13, which she described as a ‘rebellious time.’
‘Just knowing that I really was alone, and it felt terrible. It was really a difficult period for me,’ Barrymore said, reflecting on her past with honesty. She also expressed how much she cherishes her family now compared to her earlier years.
Barrymore’s journey from child star to a beloved figure in entertainment showcases her resilience and growth, making her perspective on life and family even more poignant today.
