Entertainment
Drew Barrymore Teases Hollywood Comeback with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston
Los Angeles, CA — Drew Barrymore revealed her desire to return to Hollywood during a recent episode of her daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. When co-host Ross Mathews asked her who could entice her back to the big screen, Drew smiled and responded, “Same person, Adam Sandler. Always Adam.”
The audience erupted in cheers as she mentioned her longtime collaborator, further expressing her interest in a project that includes both Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. “Adam knows that I really wanna work with him and Jennifer Aniston together. They both know that,” the 50-year-old actress stated.
Barrymore jokingly added that the trio had even thought of ideas and shared the title of a potential show, ’70s sitcom Three’s Company. The clip from the show garnered positive reactions on social media, with fans expressing excitement over the possibility of this collaboration.
One fan wrote, “Drew’s smile at the beginning. That would be the best trio in a movie! I’ll bring the popcorn!” while another exclaimed, “A movie with Adam and Jennifer, sounds like a riot.” Barrymore and Sandler have worked together in several successful films, including The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates.
Recent Posts
- Alcaraz Wows Crowd with Behind-the-Back Shot at US Open
- Ben Shelton Retires From US Open Match Due to Shoulder Injury
- Jimmy Connors’ Unforgettable 1991 U.S. Open Match at 39
- Drew Barrymore Teases Hollywood Comeback with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston
- Dramatic Twists in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ as Finale Approaches
- AJ Styles to Challenge Dominik Mysterio for Intercontinental Title Tonight
- Andreeva and Tomljanovic Exit US Open After Losses
- Harkins BackLot Opens in North Phoenix, Offering Family Fun
- Ostapenko Apologizes for Controversial Remarks to Townsend at US Open
- Rockies Battle Giants Amid Losing Streak and Roster Changes
- Saints unexpectedly release All-Pro special teams ace J.T. Gray
- Leganés Faces Deportivo in Crucial Segunda División Showdown
- Automated Behavior Alert from News Broadcasting and Onic Group
- Coco Gauff Opens Up About Love Life Ahead of US Open Match
- MLB Emphasizes Shorter Starts as Pitching Strategies Evolve
- Coco Gauff Faces Naomi Osaka in Highly Anticipated U.S. Open Clash
- New Series Explores Drama of Guinness Family After Father’s Death
- Gauff and Osaka Set for Rematch at US Open on September 1
- Crystal Palace Signs Teenage Defender Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse
- Soap Star’s Evolving Character Sparks Viewer Interest