Drew Barrymore Teases Hollywood Comeback with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston

Los Angeles, CA — Drew Barrymore revealed her desire to return to Hollywood during a recent episode of her daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. When co-host Ross Mathews asked her who could entice her back to the big screen, Drew smiled and responded, “Same person, Adam Sandler. Always Adam.”

The audience erupted in cheers as she mentioned her longtime collaborator, further expressing her interest in a project that includes both Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. “Adam knows that I really wanna work with him and Jennifer Aniston together. They both know that,” the 50-year-old actress stated.

Barrymore jokingly added that the trio had even thought of ideas and shared the title of a potential show, ’70s sitcom Three’s Company. The clip from the show garnered positive reactions on social media, with fans expressing excitement over the possibility of this collaboration.

One fan wrote, “Drew’s smile at the beginning. That would be the best trio in a movie! I’ll bring the popcorn!” while another exclaimed, “A movie with Adam and Jennifer, sounds like a riot.” Barrymore and Sandler have worked together in several successful films, including The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates.