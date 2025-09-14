Drew Brees: Saints Can Compete for NFC South Title Despite Struggles

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – In a dramatic opening to the 2025 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints faced a tough loss against the Arizona Cardinals, falling 20-13 on September 7. The Saints started the season with uncertainty, particularly at quarterback and with new leadership from head coach Kellen Moore.

Despite the defeat, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees remains optimistic about the team’s potential this season. In a recent interview, he encouraged the team to pursue a division title, asserting, ‘Win the division. Why not? Who scares you in the division right now?’

The NFC South, which has seen its share of challenges, is particularly open this year. The Saints, however, are competing against teams like the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ‘Everybody’s got just as equal an opportunity as everybody else,’ said Brees, reflecting on the competitive landscape.

In the season opener, the Saints demonstrated resilience, particularly in defense. They held the Cardinals to just 295 total yards and sacked quarterback Kyler Murray five times, showing promise despite not securing the win. Rookie punter Kai Kroeger highlighted his performance, averaging 50.5 yards per punt.

The Saints’ offensive struggles were evident, particularly with Spencer Rattler attempting 46 passes with no touchdowns. Brees noted that establishing a strong running game would be crucial for the young quarterback’s success. ‘You need the QB to play confidently,’ he said, emphasizing the importance of a supportive offensive line and run game.

Brees acknowledged the challenges ahead, particularly the pressure on Rattler to secure wins. ‘Have the things around him that can help him — solid run game, great offensive line, solid defense. All those things are a QB’s best friends,’ he added.

Looking ahead, the Saints will face a weakened San Francisco 49ers team, allowing them a chance to bounce back in their upcoming game. With the right adjustments and support, Brees believes the Saints can turn their season around and make a legitimate push for the NFC South title.