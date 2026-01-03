Sports
Drew McIntyre to Announce 3 Stages of Hell Match Rules
STAMFORD, Conn. — WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is set to unveil the stipulations for his upcoming 3 Stages of Hell Match against Cody Rhodes on tonight’s episode of SmackDown, airing at 8 ET on USA Network.
This announcement comes as both wrestlers prepare for a highly anticipated showdown following their intense rivalry. McIntyre, known as The Scottish Psychopath, has made his aims clear, and fans are eager to see how Rhodes, also known as The American Nightmare, will respond.
Rhodes, who returned from a serious pectoral injury last year, has made waves since earning a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 39. During that event in Los Angeles, he faced off against Roman Reigns but ultimately fell short, losing after interference from The Bloodline.
According to wrestling analyst Dave Meltzer, McIntyre and Reigns influenced the decision to keep the title on Reigns at WrestleMania 39, believing it would make Rhodes’ eventual championship victory more meaningful. “Roman Reigns was the one who went to Vince with the idea,” Meltzer stated.
One year later, at WrestleMania 40, Rhodes avenged his earlier loss to Reigns, winning the Undisputed WWE Championship. That lingering tension from their past interactions has fueled their ongoing feud, making this new match even more critical in their rivalry.
As the stakes rise ahead of their January match in Berlin, Rhodes has expressed the emotional weight of this rivalry, noting that it touches on his family legacy. Fans are primed to see how both competitors will navigate the intricate dynamics of their relationship, especially with McIntyre’s recent personal barbs aimed at Rhodes.
Tonight’s SmackDown promises to be a pivotal moment as McIntyre reveals his match stipulations, leaving fans speculating on how this intense showdown will unfold.
