Drew McIntyre Clears Travel Concerns for WWE SummerSlam Match

NEWARK, New Jersey — WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is back in the United States just in time for his scheduled tag team match at SummerSlam. McIntyre announced his return through social media on Wednesday, alleviating concerns that he would miss the event.

The Scottish Warrior had been stranded in the United Kingdom due to passport issues after attending a friend’s wedding. Earlier speculation hinted he might not be able to travel back for the premium live event, raising questions about his participation.

In his announcement, McIntyre confirmed that he would partner with YouTube star Logan Paul to take on WWE veteran Randy Orton and Grammy-winning artist Jelly Roll. This match is one of the most anticipated on the loaded SummerSlam card at MetLife Stadium.

All four competitors are expected to be present for the final episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where they will have one last opportunity to confront each other before the big event this weekend.

McIntyre, who resides in Nashville, posted a video with Logan Paul, in which Paul joked about sending a private jet to bring McIntyre back. “You think I’d partner with The Miz?” Paul said, referring to rumors of a possible replacement. “I have a Scottish warrior, stupid.”

Throughout the lead-up to SummerSlam, the wrestlers have engaged in dramatic confrontations, including a recent brawl during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. McIntyre interrupted an interview with Orton, escalating the rivalry between the teams.

With his travel issues now resolved, McIntyre is poised to make a strong return to the ring this Saturday and Sunday, marking a significant moment in WWE’s SummerSlam.