Sports
Drew McIntyre Critiques WWE Roster’s Appearance on Podcast
LOS ANGELES, CA — Drew McIntyre, a former WWE Champion, recently sparked controversy with remarks about the appearance of today’s WWE roster. On the July 22 episode of Logan Paul‘s podcast, Impaulsive, McIntyre claimed that 85 percent of wrestlers do not look like they belong in WWE, signaling a decline in physical standards within the company.
McIntyre expressed concern that his non-wrestling friends are often put off by the appearance of some performers when they watch wrestling. ‘These days, no offense, but 85% of our guys don’t look like they should be in WWE,’ McIntyre stated. ‘My buddies are like, “I could kick their ass.” It takes me out of it.’
The Scottish Warrior, known for his 6-foot-5 stature and training regimen, shared his personal diet, which includes a caloric intake of 6,000 calories per day. He explained that he has gained 15 pounds in five weeks, emphasizing the importance of a larger-than-life image in professional wrestling.
‘It drives me nuts to see some of our guys on huge public platforms,’ McIntyre said. ‘When my buddies contact me after turning on wrestling, they rave about stars like Logan Paul and Roman Reigns. But then they mention wrestlers who look like they should be serving fast food.’ He continued to say that this perception causes viewers to lose interest.
McIntyre’s comments bring to light a long-standing debate in professional wrestling about the evolution of physiques from the muscle-bound stars of the 1980s and ’90s to today’s more diverse body types. He believes that while wrestling talents can be skilled in the ring, their physical presence is crucial for viewer engagement. ‘You don’t all have to be jacked, but you need something that grabs attention,’ he concluded.
