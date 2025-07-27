Drew McIntyre Faces Travel Woes Before SummerSlam Match

Manchester, England – Drew McIntyre, a former WWE Champion, is facing significant travel issues that may prevent him from competing in his scheduled match at SummerSlam this Saturday. McIntyre is set to team with Logan Paul against Randy Orton and Grammy-nominated artist Jelly Roll, but uncertainties surround his arrival in New Jersey.

On Sunday afternoon, McIntyre shared a video on social media, appearing in a cow pasture in the UK. He explained that he was denied boarding his flight to the United States due to a lack of proper identification.

“I can’t get back in America. They wouldn’t let me board my flight,” McIntyre said in the video. He shared that he is currently in England attending a friend’s wedding and had planned to return for training ahead of SummerSlam, but was unexpectedly blocked from his travel plans.

McIntyre expressed confusion about being denied access, noting that he usually has no issues with security. He mentioned that the gate agent recognized him but still turned him away.

In a humorous twist, McIntyre speculated that Jelly Roll might have used his connections to get him stranded in England, suggesting the singer was too scared to face him at the event. During his video, McIntyre joked about being in a field and vowed to retaliate against Jelly Roll when he returns, although he added some colorful commentary regarding the artist’s appearance.

Updates on McIntyre’s status for SummerSlam will be shared as more information comes to light.