Drew McIntyre Returns to Face Randy Orton on WWE Main Event

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Drew McIntyre is set to return to the ring against Randy Orton at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12. The matchup was announced during the July 4 episode of WWE SmackDown.

McIntyre interrupted a segment featuring Orton and Cody Rhodes, provoking tensions between the two wrestling stars. His return led to an RKO from Orton, escalating their rivalry. This clash will mark McIntyre’s first match since late May, when he lost to Damian Priest.

After being laid out by Orton, McIntyre confronted SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, demanding a match against Orton. Aldis confirmed the bout, adding excitement for fans looking forward to Saturday’s event.

Orton, looking to regain momentum after falling in the finals of the 2025 King of the Ring tournament, will face McIntyre in a crucial matchup. The two have a history, with their rivalry spicing up the current WWE landscape.

The storyline intensified during SmackDown when McIntyre criticized Rhodes and Orton for having what he called “beta male energy,” asserting he was back as the “alpha male.” McIntyre’s return not only adds depth to the Orton-Rhodes storyline but also sets the stage for a future showdown over the undisputed WWE championship.

Three matches are now confirmed for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event next week, including a world title match between Gunther and Goldberg, and a grudge match featuring Seth Rollins and LA Knight.