Drew Mestemaker Transfers to Oklahoma State After Stellar Season at North Texas

STILLWATER, Oklahoma — Quarterback Drew Mestemaker announced Monday he will transfer to Oklahoma State following a standout season at North Texas. The transfer portal opens on January 2.

Mestemaker’s decision comes after he led the Mean Green to a 49-47 victory in the New Mexico Bowl on December 30. He completed 27 of 47 pass attempts for 250 yards and three touchdowns in that game.

In a heartfelt statement, Mestemaker reflected on his time at North Texas, saying, “This was not an easy choice. My time at North Texas has meant more to me than I can ever fully express. North Texas was the only school that believed in me enough to give me an opportunity as a walk-on when others didn’t… I’ve grown tremendously both as a player and as a person.”

The 6-foot-4 quarterback is expected to join Eric Morris, his former coach at North Texas who recently became the head coach at Oklahoma State. This follows a season where Mestemaker led the country with 4,379 passing yards and 34 touchdowns, earning accolades such as the Offensive Player of the Year in the American Conference.

Mestemaker’s rise in college football is remarkable, especially considering he did not start as a varsity quarterback in high school. He joined North Texas in 2024 as a walk-on and worked his way up to a starting position after several transfers from the program.

Oklahoma State has struggled recently, finishing winless in the Big 12 the past two seasons. However, the addition of Mestemaker is seen as a potential catalyst for a much-needed turnaround. Despite the challenges, Mestemaker is optimistic, stating, “I know Coach Morris knows there’s work to do… We knew last year, there was work to do. People thought we’d be struggling to make a bowl game again.”

In his tenure at North Texas, Mestemaker set program and conference records, including a 608-yard game against Charlotte. He has captured attention across college football, and analysts expect him to engage with NFL teams as a prospect in the future.

As the transfer portal opens, Oklahoma State anticipates welcoming committed players like Mestemaker while reworking its roster.