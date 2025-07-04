Drew Pomeranz Shines in Cubs’ Bullpen Amid Impressive Comeback

CHICAGO, IL — Veteran left-hander Drew Pomeranz is making a remarkable comeback with the Chicago Cubs in 2025. Pomeranz, who was once a vital player for the Boston Red Sox, was acquired from the San Diego Padres in 2016. He had a successful stint in Boston, logging 315.1 innings and striking out 311 batters, including a standout 174 strikeouts during the 2017 season that helped the team reach the postseason.

After leaving Boston in 2018, Pomeranz played for the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers before returning to the Padres. His career took a hit as he spent three years away from Major League Baseball between 2022 and 2024. Now at age 36, Pomeranz has emerged as a key player in the Cubs’ bullpen.

In 2025, through 25 appearances and two starts, he has pitched 22.2 innings, allowing only 13 hits and a single run. His stellar performance has resulted in an impressive 0.84 WHIP and a flawless 0.00 ERA, with opponents collecting just 19 baserunners during the entire season. Remarkably, only one of those baserunners made it to second base.

Pomeranz’s revival has become crucial for a Cubs team currently leading the National League Central with a 51-35 record. His story highlights the potential for athletes to reinvent themselves and return to dominance on the mound, showcasing resilience even after extended absences.