Drew Timme Shines at Summer League, Fighting for NBA Spot

LAS VEGAS — Drew Timme is making a name for himself at the Summer League, showcasing his skills and fighting for a spot on the Brooklyn Nets‘ roster. After a challenging first season in the G League, Timme has emerged as the Nets’ standout player in Las Vegas, elevating his game to the next level.

Timme averaged 23.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 29 games with the Long Island Nets last season. The 6-foot-10 center has made a case for MVP in this summer’s event, shooting an impressive 62.2 percent from the floor in his first two games.

Brooklyn assistant coach Steve Hetzel has asked Timme to step up as a leader alongside four other rookies in the summer league. Timme is adjusting to the expectations, aiming to increase his three-point attempts while still being considered for a role in Brooklyn.

“I want to stay here. I think I belong here,” Timme said. “I’ve got to prove it every single day that I do belong here.” His passion for competition is evident, recently scoring 30 points in a game and wowing fans with a highlight-reel dunk that showcased his athleticism.

Despite being undrafted in 2023 after a successful college career at Gonzaga, Timme is gaining recognition. He was a three-time consensus All-American and won the Karl Malone Award in 2023, solidifying his reputation as a top power forward.

The Nets currently have 17 players on standard contracts and Timme, on a non-guaranteed deal worth $1.9 million, understands the stakes. “It’s all about just fighting that battle every single day. And I like being the underdog,” he remarked.

His recent performance has caught the attention of analysts and former players alike. Comments from Kendrick Perkins and Fran Fraschilla have praised his abilities, suggesting he’s well-deserving of a roster spot. “Drew Timme should be on somebody’s roster getting quality minutes!” Perkins tweeted.

As the summer league progresses, Timme is not only aiming for individual accolades but also to solidify his place within the Nets organization. Both coaches and teammates recognize his leadership potential, especially among younger players.

“He’s played in the G League the last couple of years. So, he’s gotten those reps,” Hetzel said. “We put a lot on his shoulders.” Timme is aware of the challenges ahead, especially with roster crunch and positional debates, but remains focused on securing his future in the NBA.

“That hasn’t quite been the narrative since I left college, that I can play in the league and deserve a spot or whatever,” Timme said. “So, the kind of sudden narrative change, it’s good because you’ve seen what people say about you earlier.”

Drew Timme continues to strive for success, using the summer league as a platform to prove he belongs in the league.