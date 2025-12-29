Drexel Men’s Basketball Begins CAA Play Against Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Drexel men’s basketball team will kick off their Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Conference play on Monday night. The Dragons face off against the Charleston Cougars at 7 p.m.

The game comes after a successful non-conference run, with the Dragons finishing at 6-7 after a strong 2-1 record during their last home stretch. Their latest victory was a 74-56 win over the Maine Black Bears, where senior player Panov scored a career-high 19 points for the second game in a row.

Panov shot 60% from the field, including 5-of-9 from three-point range, and contributed with two rebounds, an assist, and a block. Drexel’s balanced team effort featured another key player scoring 14 points, along with three rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block. Additionally, a teammate made a significant contribution by going 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, finishing the game with 12 points and five rebounds. Overall, the Dragons dominated the rebound game against Maine, 26-24, with 20 of their 28 shots coming from assists.

The Charleston Cougars also arrive at the game with momentum, holding a 7-6 record after ending their non-conference play with three straight wins. The Cougars are coached by Chris Mack, who is in his second year at the helm, while graduate student Jlynn Counter leads the team with an average of 14.4 points per game.

In their historical matchup, the Dragons hold a 10-17 record against Charleston. Drexel emerged victorious in their showdown last season, winning 64-55 at home.

Looking ahead, Drexel will wrap up 2025 with another game against UNCW in Wilmington on New Year’s Eve. That matchup is also scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip-off, and fans can catch the game live on FloCollege Sports.