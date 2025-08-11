Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev Clash for UFC Middleweight Title

Chicago, IL — Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev are set to face off for the UFC middleweight championship at UFC 319 on August 16 at United Center. This highly anticipated match will determine the champion at 185 pounds, with both fighters eyeing a chance to cement their legacy.

Du Plessis, the current champion, maintains an undefeated record in the UFC. He previously defeated noteworthy fighters like Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya. Meanwhile, Chimaev, who is also undefeated in his professional career, hopes to capture his first UFC gold in this matchup.

“Whoever wins will have a target on their back,” said Anthony Hernandez, a middleweight contender who has won eight straight fights. Hernandez will be watching closely from cageside, as he is being flown to Chicago for the event. “That’s what I’m hearing. I’ll be there,” Hernandez stated during a press conference.

Despite the excitement surrounding the fight, Hernandez admits he is still ranked #10 and likely needs to defeat a top-five opponent to secure a title shot himself. The middleweight division includes elite fighters like Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, and Marvin Vettori, all posing challenges for a future title challenger.

UFC legend Michael Bisping commented on the betting odds for the match, which favor Chimaev as a 2-to-1 favorite. “It’s crazy,” Bisping said. “If Dricus can drag him into the later rounds, it favors Du Plessis. Khamzat is a sprinter, while Dricus can go for the long haul.”

As both fighters prepare, fans are eager to see how this championship fight unfolds. The stakes are high for the athletes and for the middleweight division as a whole.