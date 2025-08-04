Driver Dies During Speed Record Attempt at Bonneville Salt Flats

WENDOVER, Utah — A man died Sunday afternoon after a crash at the Bonneville Salt Flats during the annual Speed Week event.

Chris Raschke, 60, was attempting to set a new land speed record around 3:30 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle near the 2 1/2 mile mark, according to a statement from the Southern California Timing Association (SCTA), which organized the event.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene and treated Raschke, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fatal incident and has begun an investigation.

The SCTA is also conducting its own investigation into the crash. Speed Week began on Saturday and is set to continue through Friday.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, and updates are expected as officials gather more details.