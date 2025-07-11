Driver Dies After Turlock Crash, Goes Into Cardiac Arrest

TURLOCK, Calif. — A driver died late Wednesday night in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Geer Road and Christoffersen Parkway, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

Emergency personnel received a call at approximately 11:25 p.m. about the accident. When responders arrived, they found two vehicles blocking the roadway, one of which was heavily damaged after colliding with a street light.

Authorities reported that the driver in one vehicle was pinned inside and went into cardiac arrest. Crews initiated CPR while extricating the driver from the wreckage. Despite their efforts, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details regarding the driver’s age and gender have not been released. Additionally, investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash and whether alcohol or drugs were involved.

The other driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, but their age and gender have also not been disclosed.

The crash is currently under investigation by local authorities, who are calling on witnesses to provide any information that may assist in understanding the circumstances surrounding the incident.