Driver Robbie Brewer Injured in Bowman Gray Stadium Crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A frightening incident occurred Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium when driver Robbie Brewer was injured during a Sportsman Series race. Brewer was taken off the track in an ambulance following a serious crash on lap 16.

Witnesses reported that Brewer collided directly with the wall in turn four after a restart, leading to an intense scene. WXII‘s camera crew covered the event, noting that many spectators described it as one of the most severe crashes they had witnessed.

Track officials worked quickly to aid Brewer, needing to peel back the roof of his car in order to safely extract him from the vehicle as it came to rest on the front stretch. Emergency responders put him on a stretcher before transporting him to a local hospital.

As of Saturday night at 9:30 p.m., Brewer’s condition remains unknown. Officials at Bowman Gray Stadium have been contacted for further updates on his health.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available regarding Brewer’s recovery and any implications for future races at the historic track.