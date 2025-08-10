Sports
Driver Robbie Brewer Injured in Bowman Gray Stadium Crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A frightening incident occurred Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium when driver Robbie Brewer was injured during a Sportsman Series race. Brewer was taken off the track in an ambulance following a serious crash on lap 16.
Witnesses reported that Brewer collided directly with the wall in turn four after a restart, leading to an intense scene. WXII‘s camera crew covered the event, noting that many spectators described it as one of the most severe crashes they had witnessed.
Track officials worked quickly to aid Brewer, needing to peel back the roof of his car in order to safely extract him from the vehicle as it came to rest on the front stretch. Emergency responders put him on a stretcher before transporting him to a local hospital.
As of Saturday night at 9:30 p.m., Brewer’s condition remains unknown. Officials at Bowman Gray Stadium have been contacted for further updates on his health.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available regarding Brewer’s recovery and any implications for future races at the historic track.
Recent Posts
- Sakkari and Tien Advance in Cincinnati Open; Krejcikova Outlasts Parks
- Alyssa Thomas Makes WNBA History with Three Straight Triple-Doubles
- Seattle Storm, Los Angeles Sparks Clash in WNBA Showdown
- Weapons Tops Box Office with $42.5 Million Debut
- Ben Shelton Celebrates Masters Win Before Cincinnati Open Challenge
- James Cameron Warns of AI Threats While Announcing Hiroshima Film Project
- Skye Blakely Returns to Competition After Injury
- Asher Hong Wins Men’s All-Around at U.S. Gymnastics Championships
- Exciting Matches Set for Liga Nacional’s Apertura 2025 Opening Weekend
- Nathan Chen Bows Out of 2026 Winter Olympics for Medical School
- AI Predicts Pumas Will Defeat Necaxa 2-1 in Apertura 2025
- Orlando City SC Hosts Inter Miami CF in Anticipated Matchup
- NFL Preseason Kicks Off With Thrilling Opening Night Games
- Commanders Sign Linebacker Duke Riley After Sunday Workouts
- Disney+ Cancels Goosebumps After Two Seasons of Thrills
- Kiki Iriafen Sets Rookie Rebounding Record for Mystics
- JJ Spaun Wins 2025 US Open, Eyes Another Title
- Noskova Faces Jovic in Western & Southern Open Showdown
- Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell Arrested for Suspended License
- Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski Pulls Rare Charizard After Victory