Drömhus Launches New Winter Concert Series in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. — Drömhus is set to introduce a new winter concert series, called Home Before Dark, starting in January and running through April. The series will feature live music every Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m., giving attendees the opportunity to enjoy a meal, select beverages, or baked goods while listening to a lineup of northeast Wisconsin musicians.

Upcoming performances include local artists such as Nick Walz on Jan. 3, Billy G. on Jan. 10, Small Forest on Jan. 17, Da Trio on Jan. 24, and Paul Taylor on Jan. 31. February’s lineup will see Walz returning on Feb. 7, Sean Faccio collaborating with Charms on Feb. 14, DB Fusions on Feb. 21, and another performance by Da Trio on Feb. 28.

Additionally, on Friday, Feb. 20, a show featuring Spike and April will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., coinciding with the opening of an art exhibit by Mike Judy at Drömhus. Judy is one-half of the jazz duo set to perform that evening.

Drömhus, located at 611 Jefferson St., has committed to continuing its weekly offerings, including an open mic each Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Cool Bay Jazz every Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. For further details about the concert series and other events, visit dromhusdoorcounty.com.